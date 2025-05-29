Jin moves BTS ARMY to tears after emotional confession

BTS may be known for their chaotic fun and playful energy, but when it comes to their bond, the septet do not hesitate to show public affection for each other.

As excitement reached a fever pitch for a full BTS reunion, the 32-year-old recently moved fans to tears with a heartfelt statement about his fellow members—Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and V—reminding ARMY how strong their connection remains.

During an appearance on the Japanese variety show Since Those Days, hosted by Masaki Aiba, the K-pop sensation offered fans a rare glimpse into his emotional side.

A now-viral clip circulating on X (formerly Twitter) shows the Running Wild singer tearing up while seated across from Aiba, sharing his deep appreciation for the group.

"A team is made up of people who can make up for what I lack,” he said softly. "They’re the ones who give me strength.”

Known for his playful wit and steady presence, Jin surprised both the host and viewers with his vulnerable response when asked, "What does the team mean to Jin?"

Fighting back tears, the eldest BTS member added, "I really think I value my members so much that I could even give them a kidney if they needed it," according to a translation by the popular fan account BTS Charts Daily.

This powerful declaration opened floods of tears from the ARMY, with many fans recalling Jin’s quiet, consistent support for his bandmates over the years and further fueling the anticipation for the group’s nearing reunion.