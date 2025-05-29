Justin Bieber showers love on wife Hailey after SZA drama

Justin Bieber poured out love for his wife, Hailey Bieber, showing public affection after sparking controversy with an intimate gesture to SZA.

Hot on the heels of backlash when the Baby hitmaker kissed SZA's hands on the stage under the watchful eyes of the Rhode mogul, Justin, 31, took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday, May 28, to post a carousel of photos.

While the cover photo of the montage shows the Mood singer casually spending time at a golf club, the next slide turned up the heat with a steamy surprise, seemingly silencing the chatters.

The couple’s photo featured the 28-year-old model sitting on her husband’s lap, flashing a bright smile while the Sorry singer leaned in close. His hands were wrapped around Hailey and his chin resting on her cheek.

The next slide was a zoomed-in version of the exact same photo in which the Yumy singer couldn’t keep his hands to himself.

For the unversed, Justin, 31, delighted fans with a surprise appearance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, May 23, during Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour co-headlined by SZA.

After the Grammy winner kissed SZA's hand on stage Hailey made it clear there’s no bad blood despite fans insinuating otherwise.

She addressed the situation subtly but firmly by sharing clips from the concert on her Instagram Story, calling Justin and SZA her "two favorite artists."