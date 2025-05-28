Miley Cyrus reacts to ‘Flowers’ dress connection with Jennifer Lawrence

Miley Cyrus has recently broken silence on her gold dress claims in the Flowers video.

In the clip shared via social media, the singer was asked about the similarity between Jennifer Lawrence’s red carpet look and Yves Saint Laurent gown in the Flowers video.

“Miley, was your ‘Flowers’ dresses a reference to Jennifer Lawrence?” questioned a fan.

The singer replied, “No, but I love that dress of hers,” as she referred to the No Hard Feelings actress.

It is pertinent to mention that the video appeared to have been taken on May 22 when the singer visited the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

For the unversed, Jennifer and Miley’s former husband Liam were rumoured to have a fling on the set of The Hunger Games movies.

However, the Mother actress rejected the cheating speculations during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in June 2023.

Interestingly, Andy asked, “When Miley Cyrus’ song ‘Flowers’ debuted, there was a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam while he was with Miley.”

The Oscar winner responded, “Not true. Not true, total rumour.”

“We all know Liam and I, like, kissed one time,” continued the actress.

But she mentioned, “It was years after they broke up. So, I just assume [the music video] was a coincidence.”

Meanwhile, Liam and Miley, who had an on-off relationship for 10 years, tied the knot in December 2018 and less than a year later, they decided to part ways amicably.

For now, Liam has been dating model Gabriella Brooks since 2019. The singer, on the other hand, has been linked to drummer Maxx Morando since 2021.