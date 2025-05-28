Scott Disick celebrates 42nd birthday with his, Kourtney Kardashian kids

Scott Disick birthday celebration: Deets inside

Scott Disick turned 42 on May 26, a day he celebrated with his three kids whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality TV star took to Instagram Stories to share glimpses of his moments with Mason (15), Penelope (12), and Reign (10).

One of the pictures shared on social media featured Reign posing on a couch, with silver balloons in the background spelling out, "Happy Birthday, Scott."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star expressed gratitude for having these blissful moments with the children he is blessed with.

He wrote, "Another bday and another day 2 be greatfull [sic] 4 my unbelievable children."

Another picture showed breathtaking views of the surroundings of his birthday boat ride.

Notably, birthday wishes poured in from the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Khloe Kardashian shared throwback pictures and videos on Instagram, dedicated to him, which included short clips from the series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

One such clip included a particular moment when they pranked the famous momager Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian wrote, “Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou. I love you,” alongside a car selfie including Scott.

The family's matriarch also posted a carousel of pictures of him over the years.

Calling him the 'most incredible dad, uncle, friend and son', Kris prayed that he may have 'an amazing year filled with love, laughter, good health and endless happiness.'