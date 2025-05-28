Bianca Censori once again pulls up Grammys bold look in public

Bianca Censori, wife of the most controversial rapper Kanye West, has once again caught everyone’s attention by going naked in public.

Tuesday, the 30-year-old model dropped three sizzling photos wearing only sheer tights with a completely see-through fishnet top, with no caption in sight.

Showing off her daring look, she paired it with silver pointed-toe kitten heels that had a striking black lace-up detail.

She let her long black hair flow down with soft bangs over her face and wore dark sunglasses.

Just last week, Bianca posted a spicy photo showing off her backside, clearly copying her husband’s ex, Kim Kardashian.

However, people there looked shocked and quickly grabbed their phones to record as the couple strolled through the market in their daring outfits.

"People were horrified. They could be heard asking, 'Is that her real nipple?' as they walked by," wrote by one witness.

"Kanye was standing back a little, letting her browse the market," said another one.