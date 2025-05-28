Chris Pratt’s mother-in-law Maria Shriver gushes over daughter’s husband

Maria Shriver praises Chris Pratt

Maria Shriver opened up about the deep value she places on family—and the important role her children’s partners play in it, and in light of these believes, she gushed over her son-in-law, Chris Pratt.

While appearing on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast on May 27, the journalist shared heartfelt praise for Pratt, who’s married to her daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"I'm so blessed with my son-in-law, who is so loving and spiritual, kind," Maria said. "He's such a great husband and father, and he is such a great member of our family."

The warmth she feels extends beyond Pratt. Maria also expressed her joy about welcoming Abby Champion into the family. Abby, 28, got engaged to Maria’s son Patrick Schwarzenegger, 31, in December 2023.

"It's super important," Maria shared.

"When children get partners, how do those partners fit in? How do you welcome those partners? How does everybody make sure that they make room? How do we open up our hearts to make sure that we are a growing family—an inclusive family, a loving family?"

As a proud mother of four—Katherine, Christina, 33, Patrick, and Christopher, 27—Maria reflected on her role in nurturing a close-knit household. She said, as the matriarch, it's her “job” to help foster that kind of environment.

She explained that her children understand the importance of being open to new family members when a sibling brings someone special into their lives.

“We’ve got to expand because our goal is to be welcoming,” she said, “and to be open and to keep communication going because you never want to put yourself in a place to make a brother or sister choose between their partner and their relationship with you.”

“Family is everything,” she added simply.

That sense of love and unity seems to go both ways. Chris Pratt has spoken highly of Maria as well. Last May, the Guardians of the Galaxy star called his mother-in-law “a living saint.”

“She’s funny and accessible and brilliant,” Chris said on Today. “She’s so involved in the lives of her children. She’s raised four—she and Arnold—have raised four amazing kids. That’s not always an easy thing to do.”