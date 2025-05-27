Machine Gun Kelly sheds light on welcoming baby with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly opens up about fatherhood after welcoming newborn daughter

Machine Gun Kelly is loving fatherhood as he takes care of his newborn baby, whom he shares with ex Megan Fox.

The 35-year-old rapper said “it’s awesome” to be a dad as he walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas on Monday, May 26.

“I’m just so elated,” the Emo Girl hitmaker told Access Online when asked about his life with his youngest child. “It’s just awesome.”

MGK, who is also a dad to 15-year-old Casie Colson Baker, was asked to share his one favourite thing about being a father to a newborn and he said, “They smell so good,” moving his hands as if he were cradling a baby. “I was just meant to be a dad.”

Elsewhere in an interview from the same red carpet, the Cliché singer revealed that he was going to leave the event right after the red carpet because of his baby.

"She has a little bit of a fever, so I'm gonna just walk the carpet and go back, you know what I mean, and handle my business," he said. "Give her my pheromones, and let her heal up."

MGK and Fox welcomed their baby on March 27.