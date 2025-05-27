Gracie Abrams reacts to major AMAs Win after skipping the event

Gracie Abrams sends fans a message after winning her first AMA

Gracie Abrams won her first American Music Award at AMAs 2025 but missed out on the event because of her ongoing tour.

The 25-year-old songstress won New Artist of the Year award on Monday, May 26, at the ceremony in Las Vegas.

The That’s So True hitmaker was presented the award by Nikki Glaser but she could not attend, Abrams shared a pre-recorded message with the crowd.

The Grammy winner also took to Instagram to share the message and dedicate the award to her fans.

Abrams shared that she was “so sad not to be in the same room as all of you tonight” before praising the fellow artists nominated in the category, including Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims and Tommy Richman, “whose music and whose careers I admire so much.”

She went on to add, “The reason this means so much to me tonight is that I know this is a fan-voted award. This belongs to the community of people I’ve been lucky enough to learn from over the past few years of putting music out.”

Dedicating the award to her fans, Abrams said, “This belongs to you. Thank you so much for caring about the music.”

This comes after the Close To You singer has won over fans’ hearts all over Europe, Asia, and Australia with her terrific shows during the ongoing The Secret of Us Tour.