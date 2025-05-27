Demi Lovato ditched THIS wedding tradition

Demi Lovato, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes wedding: Singer adds personal touch

Demi Lovato reached her 'happily ever after' moment as she tied the knot with her fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Sunday, May 27 in Southern California.

The Camp Rock star had gone public with her nonbinary status in 2021 and had announced 'they/them' pronouns for herself.

The Jonas Brothers' friend later reverted to 'she/her' again as she felt 'more feminie' then.

Understandably, the American singer who broke free from the shackles of the society as she couldn't be kept bound by it, ditched a traditional wedding.

A source exclusively told People that the Sorry Not Sorry crooner rejected the age-old tradition of having the groom recite his vows first.

Instead, the couple themselves decided who would go first by playing rock, paper, scissors.

The word is that Let It Go hitmaker has never been happier before walking down the aisle to be Lutes' partner for life.

Another source told the outlet that Joe Jonas' ex 'truly loves Jordan' and all her 'several years of struggle' are 'behind her' now.

For the unversed, currently Lovato's wedding dress is making rounds on the internet because reportedly Miley Cyrus had worn the same designer dress when she had walked down the aisle.

The Hannah Montana star had worn the 'pearl-white off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown' on her wedding with Liam Hemsworth in 2018, which now Sonny With a Chance alum had got tweaked for her own wedding.