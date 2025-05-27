Newly married Demi Lovato reflects on marriage with Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes

Demi Lovato on marriage with Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes

Demi Lovato is glowing with joy after tying the knot with Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in a romantic ceremony on Sunday, May 25.

According to a source close to Lovato who spoke exclusively to PEOPLE, the singer has "never been happier" and is thriving in both love and life.

"She truly loves Jordan," the source shared. "He’s amazing to her."

The Grammy-nominated singer, 32, is in a good place. "Today, Lovato is very healthy both physically and mentally," the source added, noting how much she's overcome in recent years. "She had several years of struggle. It’s wonderful that it’s all behind her.”

The wedding took place at the Bellosguardo Foundation, also known as the Clark Estate, in Santa Barbara, California. Another insider told PEOPLE the ceremony was held at an oceanfront estate with sweeping views of the coastline.

“The wedding setting was pure magic,” the insider said.

Lovato was seen “mostly smiling” throughout the day, but the source said there were “a few emotional moments that clearly moved her.”

For her big day, Lovato wore a custom Vivienne Westwood gown in “pearl white,” made from heavy silk satin and designed with a corset bodice.

Speaking about her dress choice to Vogue, she said, “I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs — specifically how the silhouettes really compliment the curves in your body, and her use of corsets.”

Lovato and Lutes first met in January 2022 while working together in the studio on her Holy Fvck album. By August of the same year, they had gone public with their relationship. A source told PEOPLE at the time, "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."

Lutes proposed in December 2023 with a pear-shaped diamond solitaire ring from luxury NYC boutique Material Good.

In September 2024, Lovato shared just how meaningful their relationship is to her. "You know, I've waited my whole life for him," she told PEOPLE. "It's very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring."

She added, "It's very easy to stay centered with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazing."