Tom Cruise pushes boundaries with unmatched passion and energy

Hayley Atwell, stunning actress who is best known for her role as Agent Peggy Carter, recently shared her thoughts about legendry actor Tom Cruise and his incredible energy, saying "he won’t ever stop."

Tom has been working hard to promote Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning, said to be the last in the series. But his co-star Hayley Atwell said that he’s still full of fire and ready for whatever adventure comes next.

The brunette beauty shared with PEOPLE: "There is that sense of the emotional end of something that feels like a very emotional closure. And yet, Tom Cruise is never going to slow down. He won't ever stop. This is who he is."

Angela Bassett, who appears in Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning, hinted that Tom Cruise might surprise everyone by bringing the Mission Impossible movies back in the future.

The 66-year-old iconic actress added, "With Mr. Cruise, you can never count him down or out. He's always up for an amazing adventure and to give the audience exactly what they're craving."

"I would never assume."

However, Hollywood legend Tom Cruise recently said he plans to keep making movies forever.