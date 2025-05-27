Brooklyn Beckham's advice to sister Harper resurfaces amid family feud

One particular piece of advice he gave to his sister Harper is making rounds on social media

Brooklyn Beckham chose Nicola Peltz as his life partner, but it now appears that his decision may have caused a rift within the Beckham family.

One particular piece of advice he gave to his sister Harper, 13 is making rounds on social media.

Brooklyn, 26, said:' Find that one thing that you love and do not listen to anyone.'

The statement has drawn attention amid speculation that tensions between Brooklyn and his parents, David, 50, Victoria, 51, stem from his close bond with his wife Nicola, who is believed to be the central figure in the ongoing family feud.

Although the Beckhams kept the rift under wraps for months, the interview where Brooklyn gave advice to Harper took place before tensions fully surfaced.

Speaking ahead of his race for Formula E in March, he told the Mail: 'I just tell her, find that one thing that you love.'

Brooklyn has publicly declared his love and loyalty for Nicola on several occasions and most recently in a heartfelt Instagram post.

He wrote:' I always choose you baby, you are the most amazing person in the world, me and you forever baby.'