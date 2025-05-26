Miley Cyrus reveals heartbreaking truth behind her iconic raspy voice

Miley Cyrus has been opening up about her health struggles recently

Miley Cyrus is opening up about the hidden medical condition behind her signature sound.

In a May 21 interview on The Zane Lowe Show for Apple Music, the Grammy-winning singer revealed she has Reinke’s edema, a condition that causes swelling in the vocal cords.

“It’s a part of my unique anatomy,” Cyrus, 32, said, explaining that she has a “very large polyp” on her vocal cord.

“[It’s] given me a lot of the tone and texture that has made me who I am, but it’s extremely difficult to perform with because it’s like running a marathon with ankle weights on.”

Though her raspy voice became her trademark, the Flowers hitmaker admitted her hard-partying days didn’t help the condition. But they weren’t the cause either.

“My voice always sounded like this,” she said, adding that her mom often tells her she sounds like she’s “talking through a radio.”

Cyrus also opened up about her other health struggles, including an ovarian cyst rupture and a knee injury from a music video shoot.