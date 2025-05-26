Prince Harry clashes with King Charles as he makes surprise trip to China

Prince Harry visits China for the first time just as King Charles embarks on his historic state visit

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in Beijing, China, just as King Charles kicked off a historic state visit to Canada.

The Duke of Sussex appeared at the Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference on Monday, May 26, where he delivered a keynote address about sustainable tourism. Speaking as co-founder of Travalyst, Harry urged the industry to tackle climate change head-on.

“Climate change isn’t just an environmental challenge – it’s a critical business emergency, costing the global economy $143 billion dollars annually,” he said, per the official Travalyst website

“We must never give up,” the 40-year-old royal further declared.

Harry praised the Asia-Pacific region as being “strongly positioned” to lead in sustainable travel efforts and encouraged industry leaders to “reaffirm [their] commitment to being a force for good.”

His unannounced trip comes just hours after his estranged father, King Charles, landed in Ottawa for a historic royal visit to Canada.

The King is set to attend the country’s state opening of parliament alongside Queen Camilla.

It’s his first Canadian visit since ascending the throne and is seen as a strategic move amid political tensions with former U.S. President Donald Trump.