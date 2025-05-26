Ana de Armas opens up about her scary experience on a new movie set

Ana de Armas has recently opened up about her scary experience on the set of the latest movie, Eden.

The Cuban-Spanish actress is among the leading cast of Ron Howard’s survival thriller movie, which is set to be released in the United Kingdom in July.

The action flick, which also stars Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby and Sydney Sweeney, was filmed in Queensland, Australia but the set was frequently invaded by scaly visitors.

Speaking to Stellar magazine, Ana recalled that a snake catcher was on hand at all times to remove such unwanted creatures.

“Stopping the take right away – whatever was happening, whoever was talking – we literally dropped everything and ran away, waiting for the guy to come with the stick and take the snake out,” said the 37-year-old.

The Ghosted actress added, “I think we were fine... no accidents happened.”

The comments came after Ana tried to stay silent on her new rumoured romance with Tom Cruise in an interview with ELLE Spain.

When asked about her private life, the Deep Water actress confessed, “Over the years, you get more used to it. You learn to find your corners, your privacy, your way of doing things, your lifestyle.”

“I'm one of those who think there should be external boundaries, a barrier that's quite visible to others and to oneself,” stated Ana.

The actress further said, “This is as far as I go with my work, my public persona, what's expected of me, and what I want to share with viewers and fans.”