King Charles Office issues statement ahead of historic milestone in Canada

King Charles and Queen Camilla are en route for an important tour as the monarch will be making his first visit to Canada since his ascension to the throne.

As preparations are underway to welcome the royal couple as soon as they land on Monday afternoon, the King will be making a historic address in the country, marking a major milestone in his reign.

Buckingham Palace released a statement as the Charles and Camilla jetted off on their near seven-hour flight to Canada. The monarch’s office shed spotlight on some of the key moments that Charles had experienced during previous trips to the country.

“Later today, Their Majesties will arrive in Ottawa, Canada. Take a look back at some of their previous visits to the country…,” the message began.

“The then Prince of Wales greets crowds on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, 1975; Their Majesties in Brigis, Newfoundland and Labrador, during their first visit to Canada together as a couple in 2009,” it listed in the carousel post.

“His Majesty, as Prince of Wales, goes scubadiving at Resolute Bay in Nunavut, 1975.

“Their Majesties meet members of the indigenous community in Halifax, Nova Scotia, 2014. The then Prince of Wales gives a speech at the opening of the World University Games in Edmonton, 1983.

“Their Majesties tour Quidi Vidi Village in Newfoundland, 2022.

“The then Prince of Wales greets crowds on the streets of Ottawa, 2001.

“Their Majesties interact with the public on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, 2017.”

The trip is an important one as Charles will be opening parliament in Ottawa on Tuesday, the first time a British monarch has carried out the duty since his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, did so 68 years ago.

King Charles’s visit also comes during political tensions between the US and the Europe. It is expected that the monarch will be exercising his soft diplomacy to negotiate. He will especially address US President’s Trump’s claims about making Canada a 51st state.