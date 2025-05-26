Prince Edward receives delightful news as King grants major honour

King Charles already has big plans in motion for his brother Prince Edward as the monarch rewards him for his royalty.

Following his ascension to the throne, Charles had granted Edward the rare honour of receiving their father, Prince Philip’s title the Duke of Edinburgh – created especially for the royal when he married Queen Elizabeth.

Moreover, Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie have also been noted to be more publicly involved despite Charles’s vision for a slimmed-down monarchy. A royal expert revealed that there is a very good reason why the 61-year-old royal is taking a prominent role in the monarchy.

According to Royal Editor for Express Emily Ferguson, a source revealed that Edward is “the future”.

Along with the increased number of royal engagements, Edward took on the key role of representing the royal family during the inauguration mass of Pope Leo earlier this month. He had joined other royal representatives and world leaders at the Vatican City.

He was a notable presence next to the King at the Royal Windsor Horse Show last week and the Buckingham Palace Garden Parties.

“Much has been made of the dwindling number of senior working royals in recent years, following the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew’s banishment, but the last 12 months have brought [Edward’s position] into much sharper focus,” the editor noted.

“Charles’s siblings are therefore more important than ever,” she said, adding that Edward and Sophie have “certainly proved their loyalty in recent years and I’m told they are very happy with the position they find themselves in”.

She also suggested that the royal power couple has been honoured with the “transition to the top” which has been nothing but “seamless”.