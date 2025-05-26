Drake makes exciting announcement amid Kendrick Lamar tour

Drake made an exciting announcement amid his longtime nemesis Kendrick Lamar’s ongoing Grand National Tour with co-headliner SZA

During his guest appearance at the Central Cee’s concert in Toronto on Saturday, May 24, at History, the rapper, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, revealed that OVO Fest will be back in the summer of 2025.

"I’ll see you this summer, by the way," the Laugh Now Cry Later artist broke the surprise news from the balcony of the venue, announcing the return of his star-studded hometown festival after a three-year break.

"OVO Fest will be back this year," the God’s Plan rapper said to the crowd while congratulating the 33-year-old British rapper, 33, on his success.

"We’ll need you there for that," he teased, gesturing toward Central Cee, whose real name is Oakley Neil Caesar-Su, as Drake hinted at his appearance.

Notably, the 2025 edition of OVO Fest will be the Rich Baby Daddy singer’s first festival since his high-profile beef with Lamar, who kicked off his series of concerts on April 19, 2025.

During their recent Los Angeles concerts, several guest stars joined the Not Like Us singer and SZA, 35, including Justin Bieber, Lizzo and more.

Although no other details regarding the OVO Fest have been announced yet, it typically takes place in August. It might take place after the conclusion of Lamar’s tour, which is scheduled to end on August 9, 2025, in Stockholm.

It is pertinent to note that Drake and Lamar’s rivalry in the hip-hop world has been fueled by a mix of indirect jabs and direct diss tracks since 2013.