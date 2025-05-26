Scarlett Johansson gets honest about Avengers’ success

Scarlett Johansson has recently shared her honest reaction to Avengers’ success.

While speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, the Black Widow actress revealed that they had no idea what the potential of The Avengers movie would be at the time.

Scarlett recalled that the Iron Man was “massively successful,” and it built the studio of Marvel.

Later, Iron Man 2 was also successful, according to Transformers One star, and there was Thor and that character felt like was from a completely different universe.

“There’s a whole MCU, but it was such a different tone of the Iron Man movies… And then Captain America has its own identity as well,” said the 40-year-old.

Therefore, Scarlett noted that after adding whole characters all together, plus Hulk and Hawkeye… “it felt like a big mess”.

The Asteroid City actress remembered that even on the set, it felt crazy, because “we all looked insane”.

At the time, the cast didn’t know that the movie was going to work like it did except Kevin Feige and Joss Whedon.

However, for the cast, Scarlett opened up that it was all matter of “blind faith,” we all had in Joss and Kevin.

Meanwhile, there was one scene where we all were in that front of Grand Central and you saw the 360 of all the characters together… So, that was the moment where all of us were like this might be going to work.

“It felt powerful and cool,” stated the Fly Me to the Moon actress.

Scarlett added, “We were so young and we were having such a great time and such great group of actors and eventually we all became good friends… It was just a blast.”