‘Super excited’ Jennifer Lopez shares plans for ‘perfect summer’

Jennifer Lopez shares plans for summer 2025

Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for a big summer, and she couldn’t be more thrilled. Ahead of hosting the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26, the multi-hyphenate star opened up to PEOPLE about her packed schedule and the energy she’s bringing into the season.

“I’m excited to tour. I’m excited first to go do Pride,” Lopez, 55, shared about headlining WorldPride during Pride Month in Washington, D.C. this June.

“I’m super excited about that. I’m working on that show right now too as we speak, and crafting the tour as well. I’m excited to get back out there.”

She added, “It seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy. Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I’m ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That’s always my goal.”

The Can’t Get Enough singer is preparing to launch her Up All Night Live tour, which kicks off July 4 in Egypt. This marks her first tour in six years, and she’s clearly eager to return to the stage.

In between performances, Lopez also plans to carve out time for her 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“I think my kids are going to come to Pride because I’m doing more of a concert [at WorldPride], so I’m excited about that,” she said. “They’re sweet. They’re the best.”

However, the twins won’t be by her side at the AMAs due to school commitments. “They have school, so they can’t come. Sometimes I’ll take them out of school for something special,” Lopez said.

This year’s AMAs marks a full-circle moment for Lopez, who first hosted the show in 2015.

While rehearsing for the upcoming show, the three-time AMAs winner revealed she had a small accident.

“I hurt my nose. I hit it in rehearsal and I had to get stitches. It was fine,” she shared. “A few of us have gotten hurt in rehearsals. We’re doing a very high-energy athletic number so it’s, I guess, bound to happen.”

Despite the injury, Lopez’s enthusiasm hasn’t slowed down, she’s ready to make this summer one to remember.