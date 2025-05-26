How Walk Of Fame hospitalised Miley Cyrus?

Miley Cyrus got infection from Walk Of Fame after shooting music video

Miley Cyrus is opening up about an unexpected health scare that landed her in the ICU—just weeks after filming her latest music video on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Grammy winner shared the surprising story during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, revealing that her glamorous shoot had a not-so-glamorous aftermath.

“I filmed this video in October, and by November at Thanksgiving, I was put in the ICU for a moment,” Cyrus said.

“Just for a moment, but it was mostly because it was Thanksgiving, there was a lot of people in the ER, people choking on turkey legs or whatever. And my leg began to disintegrate within some way around the kneecap area.”

The singer’s new track Walk of Fame inspired her to shoot scenes while rolling around on the iconic sidewalk, but it ended with her developing a serious infection.

Recalling her visit to the hospital, Cyrus added, “And the doctor goes, ‘Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection on your kneecap?’ And I just saw myself [rolling around the Walk of Fame]. And I had to tell them. Just to have a surgeon look at you and say ‘yuck’—they open up cadavers, they see inside the guts of humans, and they’re looking at me, telling me I’m disgusting.”

The music video accompanies her ninth studio album, also titled Walk of Fame. Cyrus is also set to debut her new film Something Beautiful this June at the Tribeca Film Festival.