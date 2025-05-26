Cruz comes to mom Victoria Beckham's defence as Brooklyn 'chooses' Nicola

Tensions are reportedly growing within the Beckham family

Victoria Beckham has her youngest son in her corner as her oldest pledged his loyalty for his wife Nicola Peltz.

Just hours after Brooklyn Beckham shared a telling video with Nicola, his younger brother Cruz posted a heartfelt message of his own.

In an Instagram Story featuring a throwback family photo, Cruz wrote: “I love my family, I love you guys more than anything, mum & dad you gave us life and cared for us no matter what, I cannot tell you how blessed we all are to have you in our lives x.”

Just hours earlier, Brooklyn had earlier shared a sun-drenched clip of him and Nicola on a motorbike ride. The caption read, “My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby.”

Tensions have reportedly been simmering between Brooklyn and the rest of the Beckham clan, with the couple living in LA while the rest of the family remains UK-based.

Fans also noticed Brooklyn skipped tributes for both his parents’ recent birthdays, while his siblings Romeo and Cruz posted theirs publicly.