Khloe Kardashian shares heartfelt video with ex Tristan Thompson’s brother

Khloe Kardashian gives rare insight into her bond with ex Tristan Thompson’s brother

Khloe Kardashian shares a special bond with her ex Tristan Thompson’s younger brother, Amari Thompson, even years after split.

The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram and posted pictures from a dance recital she accompanied Amari to.

The 18-year-old suffers from a rare condition of Epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and requires someone to care for him full-time.

“I am so proud of this young man,” Khloe wrote in the caption alongside the clips from Amari’s dance recital on Saturday, May 24.

The Good American founder shared multiple clips of Amari on stage, as well selfies with him, and mom Kris Jenner who also joined the duo.

“Amari is so so happy,” Khloe gushed.

Tristan’s younger brother came under his guardianship when their mom died from a heart attack in January 2023.

Since then, Amari has also become a part of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has been featured on their reality show as well.

Back in April, Khloe celebrated Amari’s 18th birthday on The Kardashians. The teenager had a seizure during the ceremony which quickly turned the atmosphere to serious.

The seizure was not shown on camera but the momager was moved to tears as she saw the medical emergency in front of her for the first time.