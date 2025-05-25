Princess Charlene turns heads by dressing down in sea of sequins

Princess Charlene joins elite trio in all white reverence.

Princess Charlene of Monaco surprised royal watchers this weekend with an unexpected twist on Grand Prix glamour ditching heels for chunky trainers at one of the principality’s most high-profile events.

Known for her polished and elegant style, Charlene took a more relaxed approach at this year’s Monaco Grand Prix, stepping out in tan trainers that didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

The dressed down footwear, spotted by social media users, marked a clear departure from her usual red carpet outfits.

Accompanied by Prince Albert, the Monegasque royal paired her statement trainers with wide-leg black trousers and a crisp white blouse.

The blouse, identified as the "Guepards et Palmettes" painter blouse from luxury house Hermès, comes with a hefty price tag of £1,850.

The look struck a balance between effortless and elite, confirming once again that Charlene knows how to make a statement even in sneakers.

By her side, Prince Albert kept things classic in a navy suit jacket, crisp blue shirt, off-white trousers, and timeless black leather loafers.

Charlene’s low-key Grand Prix look marked a striking contrast to her deeply symbolic outfit worn earlier this month at the inaugural mass of Pope Leo.