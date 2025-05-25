Diddy’s plans for Memorial Day revealed amid bombshell trial

Sean Diddy Combs will be staying behind the bars on Memorial Day

Sean Diddy Combs got a break from his s-x trafficking trial on Memorial Day and he will be spending the day in prison in New York City.

The 55-year-old disgraced music mogul has been on trial since May 12, where several strange and harrowing details have emerged about his Freak Off parties.

Diddy has been accommodated at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest in September last year and shares 4 North, a fourth-floor dormitory-style unit with 20 other men.

Sharing the rapper’s plans for Memorial Day holiday behind the bars, the executive assistant told People Magazine, "Spades card games, dominoes, 3 on 3 basketball tournament and soccer tournament."

As per the prison menu, all the inmates including Combs will be provided with a normal rotating Monday meal beginning with fruit, cereal, skim milk and a breakfast cake.

The lunch will then be either choice of baked chili cheese tots or a baked potato served with green beans, whole wheat bread, fruit and a drink, followed by a dinner based on either a chicken breast sandwich or a chickpea burger on a bun with some pinto beans, steamed rice, corn and a drink.

A source previously told the outlet that Diddy is being treated the same way as any other criminal while he is in the jail.

“He is being treated like any other detainee awaiting trial. As with all public figures in his position, he was placed on suicide watch upon admittance to the facility as a precaution,” they said.