Kate Middleton teases Prince William about her secret role in marriage

Prince William and Princess Kate have had a busy past week of royal engagements

Kate Middleton may be one of the most recognised women in the world, but even she’s been mistaken for her husband Prince William’s assistant.

The hilarious royal mix-up occurred several years ago when the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff. As reported by The Mirror, an elderly resident, Joan Drew-Smith, innocently pointed to Kate and asked William, “Is that your assistant?”

Without missing a beat, Kate replied, “Well, I am your assistant.” Then, turning to William, she added with a grin, “I have been for a long time!”

The moment has since resurfaced as the royal couple continues a busy week of public engagements.

On Thursday, May 22, Kate helped officially name HMS Glasgow, a next-generation warship designed to protect the UK’s aircraft carriers. As the ship’s official sponsor, she smashed a bottle of whisky against its hull during the celebratory ceremony in Glasgow.

Just days earlier, Princess Catherine surprised royal watchers by attending her first garden party in two years. She joined Prince William at Buckingham Palace, mingling with guests under sunny skies.