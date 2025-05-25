Susan Sarandon on life-changing experience while working in ‘Stepmom’ movie

Susan Sarandon has recently opened up about her life-changing experience while working on 1998 movie, Stepmom.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Podcrushed podcast last week, the Blue Beetle actress discussed her experience both starring in and producing the 1998 drama.

Reflecting on playing character Jackie Harrison, a woman diagnosed with terminal cancer, Susan recalled, “I had to lose so much weight, so I was always walking in my trailer.”

“And I wanted to lose it before Christmas, because we were going away to Morocco and I wanted to be able to eat,” said the 78-year-old.

Susan told the host, “So [that's] the nice thing about being the producer.”

“You can schedule your death … So, we did it before the Christmas break so I could eat while we were gone,” stated the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Susan looked at several movie’s major creative decisions to make sure that her movie could showcase the “emotional realities of a family coping with cancer patient”.

“I had a friend whose wife had died, leaving him with two small children. And it was a slow death… So, I talked to him about the fears that the kids had. I talked to the kids,” she pointed out.

Meanwhile, Susan selected Chris Columbus to direct her movie mainly because she wanted the kid stars to feel comfortable on set.

In the end, the actress added that the movie really “moved” her and gave her a “chance” to “learn something and isolate something”.