Travis Kelce’s mom gushes over Taylor Swift’s latest move

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have Donna Kelce’s best wishes

Donna Kelce is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s biggest fan as the couple show their love for ach other.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the pop superstar, both 35, were recently spotted enjoying their date night in Florida which sparked a lovely reaction from Donna.

The mom of two dropped a ‘like’ on the pictures from the lovebirds’ date night together, shared by multiple fan accounts.

Although the couple have retreated to their private life after being in the spotlight, they recently made headlines again after breaking cover.

The date night reportedly came as Taylor is accompanying Travis while he trains for the next NFL season.

The Grammy winner has also been teasing a major announcement for the AMAs taking place on the coming Monday.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the Anti-Hero hitmaker would be making an appearance at the award show but Swifties are thrilled to find out.

Swift is the highest-nominated artist in the upcoming award show and could use it as an opportunity to announce her next potential release.