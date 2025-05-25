Cause of 'Star Wars' legend Les Dilley death revealed 

Les Dilley, known for his contributions in the popular Star Wars and Raiders of the Lost Ark, has passed away at the age of 84.
His family confirmed that the Oscar-winning art director breathed his last on Tuesday, May 20.
Dilley died due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease, his family confirmed in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
“Les’s legacy lives on in the many iconic films he helped bring to life for over six decades and in his family home he personally built as an homage to his work,” they wrote in a heartfelt tribute to the iconic production designer following his demise. “His love for the motion picture business was evident to the very end.”
His personality was described as nothing short of lively and cheerful as the family recalled he used to construct things in his workshop at home, used to play ice hockey and loved “good” tea.
“In addition to his incredible work ethic, quirky British humor, and love of life, he was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many,” they added before concluding, “He will be greatly missed.”
