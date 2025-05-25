Zayn Malik sparks fan frenzy with fiery photo: ‘Too hot to handle’

Zayn Malik sent fans into a frenzy with a fiery new photo straight from his farm.

On Saturday, May 23, the former One Direction star left admirers with a burning question after offering a glimpse into his "farm era" via Instagram Stories.

The picture showed the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker harvesting what appeared to be chilli peppers, with some fans speculating they could be Carolina Reapers, known as the world’s hottest pepper.

Shortly after sharing the photo, fans flocked to Reddit and other social media platforms, eager to identify the mystery crop.

Some users confidently claimed they were "california reapers," a likely mix-up with Carolina reapers, while others guessed they were bell peppers or simply referred to them as "fruits/veggies."

Amid the speculation, many fans couldn’t help but focus on something else: Zayn’s tattooed hands.

"With all the peppers, and most importantly Zayn’s hands, this photo is too hot to handle," one fan commented.

"All those peppers and Zayn is still the hottest thing there," another chimed in saying.

A third user added, "Bell peppers? I’m not sure, but he makes his own sauce out of the peppers he grow."

These peppers might be the same ones the Alienated singer used to prepare a homemade hot sauce, which he famously gifted to Hot Ones host Sean Evans and his crew.

During his appearance at the spicy wings challenge last year, Zayn shared the recipe, revealing that he smokes peppers and pineapple to prepare the special sauce.

Evans called it "elite." The First We Feast team also tried it on camera, and their reactions made it clear they approved the Zayn-made sauce.