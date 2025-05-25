Billy Ray Cyrus makes red carpet debut with Elizabeth Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley marked a new first in their romantic relationship after hard launching their romance in April.

On Saturday, May 24, the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker and his new girlfriend made their red carpet debut as a couple by stepping out to attend a dinner celebrating the opening of the Orizzonti/Rosso exhibition at Palazzo Barberini.

Taking over to her official Instagram account, the Bedazzled star shared a picture of herself with her new beau, who rocked his signature style.

Miley Cyrus’s father sported fitted black pants adorned with silver medallions, a matching jacket with leather accents, and boots. He accessorised his look with a pair of sunglasses and a western hat.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth, 59, made a fashion statement in a shocking pink body-hugging, floor-length dress. She styled her brunette tresses in soft waves and completed their look with a silver clutch.

"Rome," the Gossip Girl alum wrote in the caption, along with a series of revolving heart emojis.

Notably, the country music star and the Austin Powers actress were joined by her 23-year-old son Damian, who sported a red suit.

For the unversed, Billy Ray and Elizabeth first broke the bombshell news of them dating via an Instagram post on Easter, which featured a photo of them kissing.