Britney Spears sparks controversy after smoking on plane

Britney Spears, pop queen who has recently published her memoir The Woman in Me, has apologised after being caught smoking on a plane.

The 43-year-old pop star apologized on social media after reports surfaced that she smoked a cigarette and drank alcohol during a flight.

Britney penned on her Instagram account, saying: "It’s actually incredibly funny. Some planes I’ve been on you can’t smoke mostly, but this one was different because the drinkholders were on the outside of the seat.

"Confession: It was my first time drinking VODKA!!! I swear I felt so SMART!!! [laughing emojis] I was like, ‘Wow what the heck is in there.’ I felt so clear and smart, and said, ‘I want a cigarette so bad!!!'

"My friend put it in my mouth and lit... it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE !!! I do so apologize to anyone I offended but the flight attendants always make sure I'm way at the back of plane anyways!!! (sic)"

The music icon further spoke out about how one flight attendant treated her.

Britney explained: "The flight attendant called officials because I smoked a cigarette !!! And embarrass me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn't like me the moment I got on plane !!!

"Nobody was on the plane for first 20 minutes and she wouldn't let me get out of my seat I wanted to stand up !!! She acted so weird about making sure I sat down and it was weird !!! I didn't like the way she put the seatbelt on me and invaded my space !!! (sic)"

Earlier, Britney Spears shared that she accidentally burned her eyebrows and eyelashes while trying to light the fireplace in her bedroom.