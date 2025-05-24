Prince William, Harry's relationship dead forever?

Prince Harry and Prince William's feud reaches point of no return

The royal family's crises are growing wider as Prince William and Prince Harry's bond has shattered beyond repair.

The recent developments suggest as the two royal brothers, who used to enjoy close bond before their marriages, are said to be standing against each other.

William and Harry have remained almost entirely apart since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to to the US in 2020 after saying no to life with the royals.

Since then, there has been great speculation on how their relationship might change when William eventually succeeds King Charles on the throne, with some even suggesting the Sussexes could be stripped of their titles.

Royal expert Jennie Bond claimed: "William may remain estranged from his brother forever, even though this would be a very sad state of affairs.”

The expert explained to The Mirror that the two brothers' relationship would not heal, and William would “continue” to see Harry as “irrelevant to his life and to this country”.

However, Bond believes "Some titles could be removed on the will of the Sovereign, but the universal view is that, to strip someone of their Peerage demands an act of Parliament."

The move to strip the Sussexes of their tile could cause serious trouble for future King William. Bond, the former BBC royal correspondent, also admitted Harry and Meghan would be “hurt and angry” at losing their titles as the Sussexes appeared “wedded to the idea that their children should use their royal titles.”

Harry's wife Meghan, who also continues to use HRH in contradiction of royal protocol, is evidently also attached to the Sussex name.

According to Bond, losing titles "would, inevitably, reduce their standing -particularly, perhaps, in the eyes of the American public, who seem to adore royalty. But I simply do not think that this is going to happen," the expert declared.