Hailey Bieber gushes over Justin Bieber's surprise SZA concert performance

Hailey Bieber cheers on husband Justin Bieber after surprise show appearance

Hailey Bieber gushes over husband Justin Bieber after his surprise appearance at SZA’s concert.

The Rhode founder, who shares son Jack Blues Bieber with the Canadian singer, recently revealed her two favourite artists.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 28-year-old beauty mogul shared a video of the Baby hitmaker performing alongside SZA at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, May 23.

In the clip, Bieber, 31, wore an all-black outfit paired with a Balenciaga jacket as he performed Snooze from SZA’s album SOS with the Kill Bill singer.

Hailey captioned the video, “My 2 favourite artists”.

This surprise appearance comes on the heels of the couple celebrating their son Jack’s nine-month birthday.

On her Instagram handle, the American model posted a black-and-white photo of her son and penned, “My sweet baby is 9 months old today.”

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Vogue, Hailey spoke about her “beautiful” family.

Speaking to the outlet, she said, “Well, I thought seven years in it would’ve already, and it hasn’t. You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no. So I guess these b**ches are going to be mad.”

This marked the Love Me hitmaker’s first live performance since his surprise appearance at Coachella 2024.

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child in August 2024.