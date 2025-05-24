Molly-Mae Hague rushed to A&E over blood clot scare

Molly Mae Hague has revealed she was rushed to the hospital for an emergency check-up after experiencing 'severe pain' in her leg following a long-haul flight.

The 25-year-old YouTuber and influencer opened up about the frightening experience on her social media, sharing that she was advised to urgently visit A&E due to fears of a possible blood clot.

'I was in A&E for absolutely hours. It was absolutely packed, it wa such a sad environment, so many poorly people,' she said.

Describing the intense pain pain, she explained, 'Basically yesterday I thought I had a blood clot and half of today I thought I had a blood clot in my leg. I was in so much pain, it was like a stabbing pain.'

Molly Mae took the moment to raise awareness about blood clots and their potential seriousness, especially for younger people.

'It needs to be taken so much more seriously because it can happen to anyone at any age. Maybe I had one, may be I did not. I read that blood clots can disperse by themselves and it's not always going to be sinister. '

She added: 'I do think it's important to share it because you never really think it's going to happen to you. 'I'm just happy to be feeling a lot better now. It does just feel like a bad dream what happened last night, so strange.'