Jennifer Lopez reveals ONE thing she keeps from her kids

Jennifer Lopez offers insights into 'motherhood' ahead of her international tour

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her experience as a mother amid her demanding Hollywood lifestyle.

The American singer, who shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, offered a glimpse into her life as a parent.

In an exclusive conversation with E! News, Lopez said, “I’m so just mom to them that they don’t really get involved with my work too much. They don’t even know I’m doing the American Music Awards. I have to fill them in when we’re having dinner. We’re talking more about school. We’re talking about their friends at school and their homework and making sure they’re getting their stuff done. We don’t really get into, ‘Mommy’s performing over here tomorrow’. To them, it’s just like, ‘Oh, Mommy is going to work.”

This comes on the heels of the Maid in Manhattan actress announcing she will perform “select” shows over the summer.

Taking to social media last month, she penned, “To all my international JLovers, I’ll be doing a few select show dates over the summer. I can’t wait to get back out there to see all of you. It’s been too long. It’s gonna be an amazing summer #JLoLiveIn2025. Stay tuned for more.”

On the professional front, the On The Floor hitmaker is set to host the American Music Awards on May 26 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

Additionally, Lopez, 55, will launch her Jennifer Lopez Up All Night: Live In 2025 tour in July, with stops in Malaga, Madrid, Barcelona, Budapest, Istanbul, Warsaw, and more.

For the unversed, Lopez parted ways with her ex-husband Ben Affleck in January 2025 after three years of marriage.