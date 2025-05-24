Prince William, Kate Middleton appealing approach for future reign unveiled

Prince William and Princess Kate are adopting modern ways to stay connected with the young generation as the couple are set to ascend the throne sooner than later.

As per People Magazine, the Prince and Princess of Wales' appealing approach to future reign was dubbed a "millennial monarchy."

William and Catherine are not only performing their royal duties but the royal are prioritising quality time with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Richard Jerome, a royal expert shared, "The Waleses have gone to great lengths to provide their three children with as normal a childhood as possible… But they’ve also long been installing a broader sense of duty."

Speaking of Princess Catherine's crucial role as a mother, he recalled how she was involved with her kids in a baby bank project in December 2023.

"At the end of their shift, she put her arm around George and said, 'You can see how rewarding this kind of work is, knowing you are helping out others,' " Jerome penned.

The former Buckingham Palace communications chief, Simon Lewis, revealed that Kate Middleton is seen as a "player at the centre of team Windsor."

Another royal commentator, Valentine Low shared that the always smiling Kate is a "strong-minded and strong-willed" person behind the scenes.