Zach Galifianakis addresses possibility of 'The Hangover 4'

Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Justin Bartha play key role in the trilogy

Zach Galifianakis has finally spoken about the chances of another Hangover sequel.

The 55-year-old actor and comedian gained massive population with the renowned comedy adventure franchise directed by Tod Phillips.

Backed by Warner Bros, Tod’s directorial also starred Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Justin Bartha in key roles.

After the release of its third sequel in 2013, many fans expressed interest in wanting to see another sequel. Since then, they been eagerly waiting to hear a positive update about a fourth Hangover movie.

Zach, who plays Alan in the franchise, while attending the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film Lilo & Stitch spoke about the probability of a new entry.

However, the actor admitted that he would not say no if something came up, but the Due Date actor believes that today there is no audience for a movie like Hangover.

In a statement, Prime-time Emmy Award winner added, “this town loves to keep going on things, and sometimes it's like, time to check the watch and read the room,”

Galifianakis opened, “I've only had the entertainment reporters ask me about if I'm going to do another Hangover movie.”

“I don't think people care,” he continued of the fandom. “I'll be honest with you, I don't think there is an audience for it. That's the way I see it”, he explained.

The fun trilogy follows the misadventures of a quartet of friends also known as 'The Wolfpack'.