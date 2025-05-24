Harry, Meghan's marriage under microscope again: Shocking claims emerge

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage under microscope: Bombshell claims emerge

Prince Harry’s former staffer warned of the red flags in his relationship with Meghan Markle amid their rift with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might be enjoying the sun-kissed Californian lifestyle with their two adorable children, but questions still linger about the state of their marriage.

Some reports even push the narrative that the former Suits star would be the one to pull the plug on Harry, who’s just blindly in love and supportive.

Grant Harrold, who was King Charles’ butler for seven years, believes the criticism about the Sussexes’ marriage and Harry isn’t fair because the Duke has always been loyal, and since Meghan is the person he has chosen to spend the rest of his life with obviously wants to be “supportive of her and her work.”

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Harrold told Showbiz Cheat Sheet: “In his past relationships, he was very much just exactly the kind of character we see now. I didn’t know him with Meghan, but Harry always gives it his all and puts everything into his relationships. He’s very much a gentleman.”

“He’s very old school … and he’s very caring and very supportive of them, which kind of makes sense with everything going on just now with him and Meghan and people saying ‘Why is Harry still supporting her?’ Well, that’s what he’s like, that’s what he does. He supports and he’s always been like that.

“At the end of the day, she’s his wife, so he is going to be even more supportive of her and her work than he was with any relationship that I witnessed. The criticism Meghan often faces for him being so supportive could not be further from the truth. This is just how he is in relationships.”

The prince’s most high-profile relationship pre-Meghan was with Chelsy Davy. The two dated on and off from 2004 to 2011, but broke up due to their relationship being under a microscope all the time.

The Daily Mail quoted Davy saying: “It was so full-on crazy and scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible.”

In his memoir, Spare, Harry talked about that time and the constant press, writing: “I don’t know if Chels could bear it, and I couldn’t ask her to. Chels insisted that she was not sure if she was prepared for all of that … I completely understood her desire for freedom. If I had a choice, I wouldn’t want this life either.”

In 2012, the Duke made headlines with model Cressida Bonas, who was allegedly introduced to the Duke by her cousin Princess Eugenie. They continued it for two years. However, like Davy, Bonas wasn’t a fan of all the media attention she received while they were together, and that was reportedly the reason behind their split.