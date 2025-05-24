John Krasinski gears up for special day with Emily Blunt

John Krasinski gears up for very special day with Emily Blunt

John Krasinski teased his unique preparations for the upcoming 15th wedding anniversary with Emily Blunt.

The Office alum and Oppenheimer star tied the knot in July 2010, are now looking forward to spend their memorable day with on-of-a kind celebration.

During the red carpet premiere of Apple TV+ film Fountain of Youth in New York City, A Quite Place star told the People Magazine that their milestone anniversary is "a biggie."

The 45-year-old actor remained coy about the preparations hinting that there will be "all sorts of fun stuff" in store. He also teased a "maybe" surprise for Blunt.

"I'm really excited about it," Krasinski said. "It's going to be great."

He further shared, "We'll do something much more private. It's just going to be me and her."

Previously, when Krasinski was named PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive, he reflected on the life he has built with Blunt.

The father of two told the outlet that it feels quite pleasing to know you are married to someone with whom, "you’re constantly learning and changing and evolving."

Krasinski continued, "I’m so lucky to go through all that with [Blunt]."

The couple first met in 2008 at a restaurant in LA and tied the knot two years later. They've since welcomed daughters Hazel, 11, and Violet, 8.