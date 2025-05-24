Kate Middleton receives tribute after Palace unveils plans for future Queen

Princess Kate receives emotional tribute from special member of her family

Kate Middleton, who holds a special place in royal fans' hearts, is also one of the loved members of his family as new revelation revealed her hidden qualities.

The Princess of Wales received touching tribute from her brother James Middleton, who opened up about his bond with sisters, Kate and Pippa.

In conversation with the Mirror, he said, "I'm incredibly fortunate to have my two sisters [Kate and Pippa Middleton], not just as siblings, but as friends."

The dog lover added, "They've seen me at my best and at my lowest, and they've always been there when I've needed them."

Moreover, James highlighted the importance of sibling love by confessing that at times it can be "complicated" but "when it's strong, I believe it's one of the most powerful bonds there is."

It is important to note that Princess Kate's brother made an emotional confession after the Palace unveiled major plans for the future Queen.

Royal expert, Gareth Russell revealed that the royal office's communications teams are trying to create a balanced reporting strategy for royals.

He told GB, "We'll see the royal households try to create more of a balance between pieces written about what they're wearing versus what they're doing."

"And I think that's probably what they're attempting to do - reset the balance," the royal commentator added.