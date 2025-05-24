Is Angelina Jolie leaving the USA?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt finally reaches divorce settlement in December 2024

Angelina Jolie, Oscar-winning actress of Hollywood, is reportedly planning on relocating following her divorce with former husband, Brad Pitt.

The news comes after the Maria star made a glamorous red-carpet appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival marking her comeback to the fashion gala after 14 years.

Sources claim that Jolie is planning on leaving the United States of America and shift to some place else. But she is just waiting for her youngest children to reach their adulthood.

The humanitarian share six children with ex Pitt out of which three are biological and three are adopted.

Reports says, “This is something she’s been wanting to do for years, and the date is finally within sight.”

Radar Online suggested that Angelina is counting down the days and waiting for twins Knox and Vivienne to turn 18. Presently, the two kids are 15 years old and will turn 18 in July 2026.

“She’s already planning her next chapter”, an insider claimed.

On the work front, Jolie was last seen in film Maria, a biopic of opera singer Maria Callas. The actress admitted that she received extensive vocal training to prepare for the role.