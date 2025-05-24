Camila Cabello ‘blown away’ after new achievement

Camila Cabello will never be the same after adding a new feather to her cap.

The four-time Grammy Award nominee’s hit song Never Be the Same has entered the Spotify Billions Club.

On Friday, May 23, the Senorita hitmaker turned to her Instagram, posting a video of herself singing the song live and treating her millions of followers with magical vocals.

She began the caption, writing, "Never Be the Same is my 4th song to hit a BILLION STREAMS !!!!!!! when i wrote this song, it felt like my soul in musical form. yearning, dreaming, pining… lol [sic]."

"I’m blown away and so grateful if my music has in any way resonated with you or been a soundtrack to a moment of our lives [revolving heart and teary-eyed emoji]," the Havana singer added before teasing her upcoming tour. "See you on tour this summer :)))) @spotify"

The Fifth Harmony alum’s other songs to cross the seven-figure mark on the music streaming platform include Havana, featuring Young Thug; Señorita, collaboration with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes; and Bam Bam, featuring Ed Sheeran from her 2022 album Familia.

Cabello’s new achievement comes amid her gearing up to kick off Yours, C Tour on June 21, 2025, in Spain.

The tour will be her second headlining tour and will be in support of her album, C, XOXO, which was released in 2024.