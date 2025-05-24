Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issue statement as they mark big legal win

After Prince Harry’s ‘devastating’ loss of security appeal for protection of his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children in the UK earlier this month, the Sussexes finally received some good news.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s organisation, Archewell Foundation, has been dedicatedly working on keeping the children safe, especially in the online space.

On Friday, they announcement that a crucial bill has finally been passed which will make the online space significantly safer for the children.

In a statement released by the Archewell, the Take It Down Act was signed into law, as it demonstrated “the power of bipartisan cooperation to make the online world safe by design”.

It continued, “This moment shows that leaders can come together and recognise that technology companies can improve our online experience and make it safe if they are incentivised to do so.”

The Sussexes, who are parents to Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, three, stated that they are “grateful for the hard work” of young people, parents, and activists, and congratulated them on the results they received.

The efforts were made to protect teens and children from the threat of “real and AI-generated non-consensual images, deepfake pornography, and sextortion online”.

“With advances in AI technology already impacting young people and their families around the world, it is crucial that leaders act at the pace of this reality,” they stressed. “We hope to see leaders around the world work to further solutions like the Take It Down Act, which gives users agency over their time online and requires platforms to be responsive to the harm users experience on their platforms.”

Archewell emphasised they are focussed on “committed to uplifting” wins to keep children safe.