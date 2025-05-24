Jessica Alba moves on from Cash Warren with mystery man

Jessica Alba is seemingly embracing new beginnings with a possible new love interest following her split from husband Cash Warren.

Reportedly, over the weekend, the Fantastic Four star was seen getting cosied up as well as "kissing" an unidentified man.

Although she attempted to go incognito with a black jacket and matching cap, she couldn’t escape the camera lenses, which captured her holding her companion's hand from behind to lead him towards the rose bushes.

The mystery man also chose a casual fit with a hoodie and white cap for the low-key outdoor adventure, as per The Sun.

An onlooker at the Regents Park in London spilled that the two appeared "very intimate."



Additionally, according to an insider, the Honey actress and her alleged boyfriend "were hugging and holding hands as they walked through the park together."

"They rented out some deck chairs, and they were sitting on them kissing," the source told the outlet.

It is pertinent to note that the Honest Company co-founder’s PDA-packed Sunday outing came five months after she got separated from her husband of 17 years.

For the unversed, Alba, 44, and Warren, 46, separated in January, with the Sin City actress confirming the split in an emotional public statement just days later.