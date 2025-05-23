Justin Bieber welcomes pal Chris Brown home after he gets out of jail

Justin Bieber and Chris Brown's friendship goes all the way back to the 2010s

Justin Bieber is happy for his pal Chris Brown as he gets out of jail on a huge bail.

Brown, 36, was granted a whopping $6.7 million bail after being arrested in London last week (May 15) in connection with a 2023 nightclub assault. And he wasted no time celebrating as he returned back to the U.S, sharing a photo of himself stepping off a private jet.

Shortly after, Bieber, 31, reportedly jumped into the comments with a message for his longtime friend and collaborator.

“Welcome home,” he wrote, per multiple reports.

Bieber and Brown go long back; they first collaborated on the 2011 song Next to You and then again in 2019 for Don't Check on Me.

Back in 2019, he described Brown as a mix between Michael Jackson and Tupac, saying those who “overlooked this man’s talent because of a mistake he made” needed to “reevaluate.”

Brown’s arrest stemmed from an alleged incident at London’s TAPE nightclub in February 2023 involving music producer Abe Diaw. Diaw later filed a lawsuit, claiming Brown used a Don Julio 1942 tequila bottle in the attack, causing serious injuries and emotional trauma.

Despite strict bail conditions, Brown will still be allowed to perform on his upcoming Breezy Bowl tour, which starts June 8 in Amsterdam.