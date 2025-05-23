Kanye West takes U-turn from his previous stance

Kanye West makes shocking claim causing media to buzz

Kanye West is no stranger to creating headlines with his obnoxious social media rants and shocking fashion stunts involving his wife, Bianca Censori.

Over the past few months, the Yeezy founder has been embroiled in one controversy after another.

Kim Kardashian's ex has been consistently getting backlash for his anti-Semitic remarks.

In fact, Piers Rogan had also attempted to interview Ye as he "was genuinely curious to hold him to account, is he just a massive troll, is he mentally unhinged or is he just an attention seeker?"

Amid the whole scenario, West has now backtracked from his statements.

In his recent social media post, the 47-year-old has apologized for his anti-Semitism.

"I am done with antisemitism," wrote Taylor Swift's rival.

He has also apologized to God 'for the pain' he has caused and also gives forgiveness to everyone who gave him pain.

West gave the reason behind his apparent and sudden change of heart which is he 'simply got a FaceTime' from his kids and he 'wanna save the world again…"

Whether he would stand by his words, or he would reiterate his pervious stance just like he did with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in recent past, that remains a mystery.

For the unversed, West's scandalous social media presence has shades of nudity too. The sheer mini-dress Bianca Censori had worn to the Grammys this year was apparently on West's persistence.

Previously also, the two risked prison with near-naked outing in Paris.