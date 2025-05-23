Sydney Sweeney dishes out major update about ‘Anyone But You’ sequel

Sydney Sweeney has recently dished out major update about Anyone But You sequel.

The Euphoria actress seemingly hinted at the possibility of the sequel but she has no idea when this will happen.

“You’ll just have to wait and see,” said the 27-year-old in an exclusive interview with Empire.

Sydney told the outlet, “It’s not a no, and it’s not a yes. It’s a, ‘I don’t have an answer that I can say for you.’”

This isn't the first time that Sydney, who starred opposite Glen Powell in the 2023 rom-com, has discussed the idea of the sequel.

“I can't actually reveal all of my secrets,” stated the actress in an interview with E! News at the Madame Web premiere in February 2024.

However, Sydney mentioned, “Glen and I—I mean I was talking to him this morning—We're talking about stuff.”

The Immaculate actress added, “You never know, you'll have to wait and see.”

For those unversed, Sydney sparked romance rumours with costar Glen while filming the original movie especially after actress’ split from ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino earlier this year.

However, the duo rejected rumours and disclosed they are just good friends.

Glen, on the other hand, shared insight into his relationship with Sydney during an appearance on Jenna & Friends in April.

“I mean my sister Leslie and Syd are obviously great friends… It was a hell of a wedding,” remarked the Top Gun Maverick actor.

Glen further said, “The Powells know how to do it right, so all the people that love her were there.”