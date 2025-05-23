Zachary Levi explains why moviemakers don’t want to work with him

Zachary Levi has recently explained why some people in Hollywood are not interested to work with him.

In a new interview with Variety, the Shazam! star revealed some people were against him because of his views on topics such as President Trump and COVID-19 vaccines.

“I know that there are people that would prefer not to work with me now because of my opinions. My team has let me know,” said the 44-year-old.

He told the outlet that they “haven’t given me any specific names, but there are people who prefer not to work with me at this time”.

And it’s unfortunate,” continued the actor.

Zachary added, “I knew that was probably going to happen. I didn’t make this decision blindly or casually.”

For those unversed, the actor went viral with his controversial comments on the death of late She Loves Me costar Gavin Creel in September 2024.

“To use his memory for his political agenda and to watch him try to make himself cry until he had one single tear, which he did not wipe away, I was angry, pointed out the former Broadway costar, Laura Benanti during the podcast.

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2024 that Gavin died at the age of 48.

Meanwhile, the outlet reported that the Tony Award winner’s cause of death was metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma.