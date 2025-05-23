T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach walked down the aisle?

T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach hint at marriage?

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach seems to have just announced their marriage.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes generated media buzz in 2022 when their office romance became public.

The couple has since then braved through various situations including being fired from their ABC News show.

Robach sparked engagement rumours in March appearing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with Holmes wearing ring on her left ring finger.

Now, it is being speculated that the duo is already married!

During their recent chat on their podcast, I Do Part 2, Wednesday May 21, the two gave telling signs about their marriage.

Broadcast journalist while introducing Robach used the word 'spouse' for her.

“If you got love right the first time around, this ain’t the show for you," began 47-year-old, "I’m T.J. Holmes, alongside my friend, my partner, my podcast co-host Amy Robach.”

Holmes stopped and reflected that his words seemed 'impersonal' and as the 52-year-old called it, 'very clinical'.

The journalist attempted to rephrase his statements into something more emotionally charged.

“With my person, my partner, my spouse,” former CNN correspondent spoke to his listeners, “What’s the right way to put it?”

American television reporter helped clearly struggling partner, "love of my life," which sounded most appropriate.

The two then went on to have a candid chat.